(Repeats item originally published on Aug 27 with no change to
text)
By Jason Lange and Ann Saphir
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. Aug 27 Federal Reserve
policymakers are signaling they could raise U.S. interest rates
soon but they are already weighing new tools they may need to
fight the next recession.
A solid U.S. labor market "has strengthened" the case for
the first rate increase since last December, Fed Chair Janet
Yellen told a central banking conference in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming. Several of her colleagues said the increase could come
as soon as next month if the economy does well.
Further rate hikes are expected to be few and far between as
the U.S. central bank tries to balance a desire to fuel growth
against worries it could overheat the economy.
But Fed officials at three-day conference that ended
Saturday also said they need to consider new policy tools for
use down the road, such as raising the inflation target or even
Fed purchases of non-government-backed assets like corporate
debt.
Such ideas would test the limits of political feasibility
and some would need congressional approval. The view within the
Fed is that it could take effort to win over a public already
skeptical of the unconventional policies the Fed undertook
during the last crisis.
Policymakers think new tools might be needed in an era of
slower economic growth and a potentially giant and long-lasting
trove of assets held by the Fed. And they are convinced the time
to vet them is now, while rates look to be heading up.
"Central banking is in a brave new world," Atlanta Fed
President Dennis Lockhart said in an interview on the sidelines
of the conference.
At the center of the Fed's discussions is its $4.5 trillion
balance sheet, built up by bond-buying sprees to combat the
2007-09 recession but which has been criticized by many
lawmakers.
While policymakers have maintained the Fed should eventually
reduce its bond holdings, Lockhart said some officials were
closer to accepting that they needed to learn to live with them.
"I suspect there are colleagues who are contemplating at
least maybe a statically large balance sheet is just going to be
a fact of life and be central to the toolkit," he said.
Officials have said they will slowly let the balance sheet
shrink, a process that would take years and would not begin
until interest rate increases are well underway. Substantial
progress could be made only in a very long-lived economic
expansion.
"I am sure everyone in the audience would be happy if this
were the reality. I certainly would be," Simon Potter, the New
York Fed's markets chief, said during the conference.
Yellen, in her speech on Friday, said balance sheets would
likely swell again in future recessions as the Fed snaps up
assets to stimulate the economy.
The conference, attended by all but two of the Fed's 17
policymakers as well as central bankers from around the world,
also presented a menu of more exotic proposals. This included a
Fed takeover of short-term debt markets and abolishing cash in
order to charge negative interest rates.
Many of the more radical proposals, including one to abandon
monetary policy altogether and focus on urging runaway
deficit-spending, were seen as ivory tower musings.
Most policymakers, including Yellen, said it was likely the
tools the Fed used to fight the last crisis, including rate
cuts, bond purchases and jawboning on rate expectations, will be
adequate.
Still, she said, "future policymakers might choose to
consider some additional tools that have been employed by other
central banks," including buying a wider range of assets or
raising the inflation target. She also cited the possibility of
targeting the average level of prices in the economy rather than
their rate of change.
Notably, her laundry list of possible tools did not include
negative rates, an idea that has been nearly universally panned
by Fed officials. She said the Fed is not actively considering
additional policy tools but participants at the conference
suggested the process is already well underway.
"You are seeing an exploration of how are we going to
operate in a quite different world than before the crisis,"
Lockhart said.
(With reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)