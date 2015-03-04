WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, March 4 The Federal Reserve struggled with the message being sent by its involvement in bank bailouts in 2009 and worried about its implementation of a bond-buying program aimed at easing the financial crisis, according to transcripts released by the U.S. central bank on Wednesday.

The transcripts from Fed meetings in 2009 reveal intense discussions on how to prop up the U.S. banking system and stimulate an economy reeling from the biggest financial shocks since the Great Depression.

"Until the reinforcements arrive, I don't think we have much choice but to try to work with other parts of the government to prevent a financial meltdown," then-Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said during an unscheduled Jan. 16, 2009 conference call, shortly after Bank of America announced massive fourth-quarter losses.

The Charlotte-based bank's losses, driven by its emergency takeover of Merrill Lynch, prompted the Fed to step in with financial support, which ruffled some central bank officials who expressed concern over the bailout.

"I am curious as to whether we envisioned this as a possibility," Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher asked. "If so ... what reasonable probability did we assign when that merger was announced that we might have to step up to the plate?"

The 2009 transcripts also reveal the debate inside the Fed over its historic bond-purchasing program, and some of the doubts over whether or not it would succeed.

"I think that just crossing the Rubicon will have a significant announcement effect because it will signal our willingness to do more if necessary in the future," Bernanke told the Fed's policy-setting committee that March, as officials debated a $1.15 trillion increase in the asset purchases.

The S&P 500 index hit its lowest level in 12 years the same month and unemployment later soared to a 10-percent recessionary high in October.

Janet Yellen, the current head of the Fed who at the time was president of the San Francisco Fed, gave a sense of the fear that had gripped markets, the American public and policymakers:

"The economic and financial news has been grim," she told colleagues at the March meeting, according to the transcripts.

"Things are now so bad that I actually open the Greenbook with greater trepidation than my 401(k)," Yellen joked.

The Fed continued to fret over the implementation of its bond-buying program, also known as quantitative easing, worried that it risked chasing its tail if the pace of purchases was altered each month to pursue a particular interest rate level in mortgage or other markets.

"I mean, talk about potentially having severe cliff effects," said William Dudley of the New York Fed. "I'm going to buy more as rates go up? What happens if rates go up more?"

(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Paul Simao)