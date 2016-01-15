WASHINGTON Jan 15 U.S. Federal Reserve officials shared broad doubts about the benefits of the second quantitative easing stimulus program in 2010 and worried they'd be seen as deliberately devaluing the dollar to boost exports, according to newly released transcripts from Fed meetings.

"I find it disconcerting that ... something like two-thirds of the improvement in the growth outlook seems to be attributable to the net export effect of the reduced value of the dollar," Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Lacker said in reference to the central bank's new $600 billion asset purchase program at a November 2010 policy meeting.

The transcripts were released on Friday.

"Given the climate of international discourse regarding currency valuations ... my sense is that it wouldn't be helpful for us to be seen as stimulating economic growth primarily through currency depreciation."

The central bank's stimulus programs had touched off international allegations of a "currency war" meant to gain a trade advantage, something Fed officials denied even as their internal discussions showed they were closely attuned to the benefits of a weaker dollar for the U.S. economy.

"Even those who do believe that there are real benefits in terms of net exports from weakening the foreign exchange value of the dollar are hesitant and rightly so to say those words in public venues. They don't consider that to be politically correct," said Kevin Warsh, a Fed board member at the time of the two-day meeting.

The discussion showed a central bank at odds over how to respond to an economy in danger of stalling in the aftermath of the 2007-2009 financial crisis and recession. Officials not only sparred over policy, but worried they would be viewed either as "failures" if their language about the U.S. economy was too blunt, or "clueless" if it was too anodyne.

Unemployment at the time was close to 10 percent.

More fundamentally, there was a deep divide among members who felt the Fed would ruin its credibility and stoke economic instability by continuing to expand its balance sheet, and those who felt $600 billion was far short of what was needed to help the economy.

Janet Yellen, who was Fed vice chair at the time, gave a blunt summary of where things stood.

"The outlook for employment and inflation are dismal. We will miss both objectives by a country mile for years to come," she said at the meeting.

Ben Bernanke, who was the Fed's chairman at the time, led the case for the stimulus program that was eventually approved, saying it cut a middle ground between the more ambitious programs advocated by some, and doing nothing.

"There is no safe thing to do ... I'd like to frame our decision today as a very conservative, middle-road approach, namely, we recognize that doing nothing carries serious risks of further disinflation and of a failure of the recovery to meet escape velocity," Bernanke said to critics of the proposed program. (Reporting by Howard Schneider, Lindsay Dunsmuir, David Chance and David Lawder in Washington, and Ann Saphir in San Francisco; Editing by Paul Simao)