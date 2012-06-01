NEW YORK, June 1 The Federal Reserve on Friday
sold $8.62 billion of Treasuries with maturities ranging from
September 2012 through April 2013, the New York Fed said on its
website.
A total of $111.237 billion of Treasuries were submitted in
the sale, the New York Fed said.
The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program,
dubbed "Operation Twist" - a $400 billion program that extends
the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid
to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
