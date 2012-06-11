NEW YORK, June 11 The Federal Reserve will sell $1.00 billion to $1.50 billion of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities with maturities ranging from January 2014 through January 2015, the New York Fed said on its website.

The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" - a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

Operation Twist is scheduled to expire at the end of June.

For full sales details click here (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)