NEW YORK, Sept 12 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday sold $7.799 billion of Treasuries with maturities ranging from April 2014 through November 2014, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on its website.

Dealers submitted a total of $40.541 billion of bids in the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist," which extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.