NEW YORK May 12 The Federal Reserve on Monday bought $2.657 billion of Treasuries maturing July 2018 through December 2018 as part of its economic stimulus program, the New York Fed said on its website.

Dealers submitted a total of $11.792 billion of Treasuries for the purchase, the New York Fed said.

