NEW YORK, June 25 The Federal Reserve on Monday
sold $8.366 billion of Treasuries with maturities ranging from
March 2014 through October 2014, the New York Fed said on its
website.
A total of $40.538 billion of Treasuries were submitted in
the sale, the New York Fed said.
The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program,
dubbed "Operation Twist" - a program that extends the maturity
of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower
mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
