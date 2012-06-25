NEW YORK, June 25 The Federal Reserve on Monday sold $8.366 billion of Treasuries with maturities ranging from March 2014 through October 2014, the New York Fed said on its website.

A total of $40.538 billion of Treasuries were submitted in the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" - a program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

For full sales details click here (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)