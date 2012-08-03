GLOBAL MARKETS-Data helps world stocks touch new high; dollar dips
* Wall Street pulls back as banks lag (Adds close of European markets)
NEW YORK Aug 3 The Federal Reserve on Friday sold $7.799 billion of Treasuries with maturities ranging from Jan. 2013 through April 2013, with some exclusions, the New York Fed said on its website.
A total of $74.339 billion of Treasuries were submitted in the sale, the New York Fed said.
The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" - a program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 500 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.30 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* S&P - Clark County, NV various debt ratings raised one notch due to improved economic indicators and available reserves Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kuNKKV)