NEW YORK Aug 15 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday sold $7.796 billion of Treasuries with maturities ranging from February 2014 through August 2014, the New York Fed said on its Web site.

Dealers submitted a total of $40.584 billion of bids in the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.