BRIEF-RTI Surgical,Krensavage Partners reach settlement agreement
* rti Surgical, Inc. and Krensavage Partners, LP reach settlement agreement
NEW YORK May 1 The Federal Reserve on Thursday bought $970 million of Treasuries maturing November 2039 through August 2043 as part of its stimulus program, the New York Fed said on its website.
Dealers submitted a total of $4.556 billion of Treasuries for the purchase, the New York Fed said.
March 15 FEDERAL RESERVE CHAIR JANET YELLEN HOLDS NEWS CONFERENCE, WATCH LIVE ON REUTERS INSIDER (Reporting by Alex Cohen)
WASHINGTON, March 15 The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Wednesday that it had ordered Nationstar Mortgage LLC to pay a $1.75 million civil penalty for failing to report accurate mortgage transaction data from 2012 through 2014.