US STOCKS-Futures dip before Fed policy meeting kicks off
March 14 U.S. stock index futures were marginally lower on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's closely watched two-day meeting, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.
NEW YORK, June 12 The Federal Reserve on Thursday bought $703 million of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities maturing April 2028 through February 2044 as part of its economic stimulus program, the New York Fed said on its website. Dealers submitted a total of $4.641 billion of TIPS for the purchase. For full details see: here (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish)
BERLIN, March 14 The mood among German investors improved less than expected in March, a survey showed on Tuesday, as uncertainty about the outcome of major European elections and their effect on the growth outlook for Europe's biggest economy remained high.
JOHANNESBURG, March 14 South Africa's manufacturing output rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in January, lagging market expectations, after contracting 2 percent in December, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday.