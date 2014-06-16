China will ward off mass unemployment - Premier Li
BEIJING, March 15 China needs to push reforms as the economy still faces many challenges, but it will not allow mass layoffs to occur, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, June 16 The Federal Reserve on Monday bought $2.698 bln of Treasuries maturing June 2018 through February 2019 as part of its economic stimulus program, the New York Fed said on its website. Dealers submitted a total of $11.257 billion of Treasuries for the purchase. For full details see: here (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish)
BEIJING, March 15 China's Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday that Beijing does not want to see a trade war with the United States and urged talks between both sides to achieve common ground.
