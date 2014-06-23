White House tax reform may begin in late spring -Spicer
DUBLIN, March 19 President Donald Trump may begin his overhaul of the U.S. tax code as early as late spring, White House spokesman Sean Spicer has told Ireland's Sunday Independent newspaper.
NEW YORK, June 23 The Federal Reserve on Monday bought $1.874 bln of Treasuries maturing August 2020 through May 2021 as part of its economic stimulus program, the New York Fed said on its website. Dealers submitted a total of $10.112 billion of Treasuries for the purchase. For full details see: here (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish)
BADEN-BADEN, March 19 The failure of the world's financial leaders to agree on resisting protectionism and support free trade marks a setback in the G20 process and poses a risk for growth of export-driven economies such as host Germany, economists said on Sunday.
March 19 The United Arab Emirates central bank released the following figures for foreign assets in February. UAE C.BANK FOREIGN CURRENCY ASSETS 02/17 01/17 02/16 bln dirhams 307.9 290.8 306.1 deposits 149.0 129.9 134.1 foreign securities 153.1 152.2 166.9 NOTE: Data as of the end of the period. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by