NEW YORK, July 17 The Federal Reserve on Thursday bought $2.121 billion of Treasuries maturing September 2018 through March 2019 as part of its economic stimulus program, the New York Fed said on its website. Dealers submitted a total of $12.533 billion of Treasuries for the purchase. For full details see: here (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)