NEW YORK, Aug 4 The Federal Reserve on Monday bought $1.094 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2036 through August 2043 as part of its economic stimulus program, the New York Fed said on its website. Dealers submitted a total of $5.35 billion of Treasuries for the purchase. For full details see: here (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)