June 2 U.S. President Donald Trump has picked
Marvin Goodfriend, an economics professor at Carnegie Mellon
University, and former Treasury Department staffer Randal
Quarles to fill two of the three open seats on the U.S. central
bank's Board of Governors, the New York Times said on Friday,
citing unnamed people with direct knowledge of the decision.
Goodfriend, who has been critical of the Fed's bond-buying
programs embraced by Fed Chair Janet Yellen, did not immediately
respond to a call and an email requesting comment. Quarles had
earlier been reported to be Trump's pick for the Fed's vice
chair in charge of banking supervision.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)