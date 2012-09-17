Sept 17 Uncertainty over the economic outlook
has added between one and two percentage points to the U.S.
unemployment rate since 2008, according to an estimate from the
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank.
The finding, published on Monday in the regional Fed bank's
latest Economic Letter, quantifies for the first time the drag
that uncertainty has had on the economy since the Great
Recession.
"Had there been no increase in uncertainty in the past four
years, the unemployment rate would have been closer to 6 percent
or 7 percent than to the 8 percent to 9 percent actually
registered," wrote San Francisco Fed research advisors Sylvain
Leduc and Zheng Liu.
The Fed sent short-term interest rates to zero in December
2008 to counter the deep recession, and bought trillions of
dollars of bonds to further lower long-term interest rates.
But unemployment has remained stuck above 8 percent a full
three years after the start of recovery. Last week the U.S.
central bank embarked on a fresh round of bond-buying, saying it
will not stop the purchases until it sees substantial
improvement in the job market.
Inflation hawks have opposed the new effort at quantitative
easing. Some, including Dallas Fed chief Richard Fisher, have
argued that new monetary stimulus will be useless because it is
uncertainty over taxes and regulation rather than the level of
borrowing costs per se that is holding back the economy.
The research published Monday offers empirical evidence that
uncertainty has indeed deepened the recession and slowed the
recovery, elevating the jobless rate despite the Fed's efforts
to bring it down.
It does not suggest that monetary policy is helpless in the
face of uncertainty, but only that its ability to counteract
uncertainty is limited when rates are already near zero.
Uncertainty acts on the economy like a drop in overall
demand, holding back economic activity and inflation at the same
time, the researchers found. It is not always a factor in
recessions: it played almost no role in the 1981-1982 recession
or the recovery that ensued, the same research showed.
When it does come into play, policymakers are usually able
to offset the economic drag the same way they counter a drop in
demand, by lowering interest rates.
During the recent recession they were unable to do so
because interest rates were already near zero.
"Because nominal rates cannot go significantly lower than
their current near-zero level, policy is less able to counteract
uncertainty's negative economic effects," they wrote.
Their research used a statistical analysis of consumer
confidence surveys in the United States and the United Kingdom,
CBOE Holdings Inc's VIX fear index, and macroeconomic data like
inflation and unemployment rates.
Chairman Ben Bernanke has acknowledged that uncertainty has
kept firms from hiring, but does not believe that fact should
keep the Fed from doing what it can to help.
"I can certainly confirm that as the Reserve bank presidents
and governors made their reports today and yesterday around the
table, there was considerable discussion of ... fiscal policy
uncertainty and the implications of that for hiring and
investment decisions," Bernanke said last week after the Fed's
policy-setting panel voted 11-1 to ease policy further. "It is
something that is affecting behavior now."