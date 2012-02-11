(Repeating to reformat)
By Jennifer Ablan
Feb 10 It isn't often you see the words
"love", "romance", and "Federal Reserve" in the same sentence.
But on Friday, the U.S. central bank and many economists who
spend countless hours monitoring its decisions began their
Valentine's Day flirtations a bit early.
It started with Justin Wolfers, an economist at the
University of Pennsylvania, who tweeted this morning:
"You're my long-run target; my nominal anchor" - with the
attached hashtag, #FedValentines.
For those who aren't steeped in FedSpeak, what Wolfers was
referring to was the Fed's inflation benchmarks.
Within minutes, some top economists in the United States had
chimed in with their own take on Cupid. They included Austan
Goolsbee, who was previously President Barack Obama's top
economist and is now professor of economics at University of
Chicago Booth School of Business. Some of the Fed's regional
arms - the San Francisco Fed, Philadelphia Fed and Atlanta Fed -
weighed in, as did a number of academics and journalists.
"I am surprised by all of this," Wolfers said in a phone
interview. "My Twitter stream is filled with geeks, nerds and
policy wonks and I thought we'd have nerdy fun. It ended up far
more viral than I had anticipated. It went from completely nerdy
to sometimes dirty tweets."
The only unofficial rule was that the tweets had to be
written using the Fed's often obscure terminology. The resulting
declarations ranged from pure romance to cute overtures and
racier fare.
Here's a selection from Twitter (Reuters didn't confirm the
identities of all of the tweeters):
Alan Beattie @alanbeattie
I'd like to borrow you overnight and then hold you to
maturity #FedValentines
Austan Goolsbee @Austan_Goolsbee
#fedvalentines Roses are red. Violets are pink. Don't listen
to goldbugs. No one cares what they think.
SanFranciscoFed @SFFedReserve
I'm going to extraordinary measures to increase your
stimulus #fedvalentines
Heidi N. Moore @moorehn
After a romantic stroll down Maiden Lane, I just want to
jump into your ARMs. #Fedvalentines
Atlanta Fed @AtlantaFed
I long for you as the economy longs for its long-run maximum
potential #FedValentines
ChicagoFed @chicagofed
Roses are red, these tweets are great, would you like to
learn about our dual mandate? #fedvalentines
Rob Blackwell @ABWashBureau
You're a systemic risk to my heart. #Fedvalentines
NPR's Planet Money @planetmoney
I'll be your lover of last resort. #FedValentines
SanFranciscoFed @SFFedReserve
My love is elastic, my commitment too big to fail
#fedvalentines
Econtourage @Econtourage
Hey girl, you're the only number in my little beige book
#fedvalentines -- Econtourage @freakonomics
Joseph Weisenthal @TheStalwart
Roses are red, violets are blue, let's keep pumping until we
achieve NAIRU. #FedValentines
West Wing Report @WestWingReport
Roses are red, violets are blue. Would a Default Swap be of
interest to you? #FedValentines
ed simons @eddychemical
When I get that feeling, I want quantitative easing
#FedValentines
Sarah Kitai @sarahkitai
Baby, I'd sacrifice my monetary autonomy just to keep my
exchange rate fixed to yours #FedValentines
For more: twitter.com/#!/search/fedvalentines
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Martin Howell)