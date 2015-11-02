SAN FRANCISCO Nov 2 Wages are not particularly
useful in predicting inflation, according to a paper published
Monday by the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, underscoring
why U.S. central bankers may raise interest rates this year even
though wage growth is stuck in low gear.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen has said she watches wages to gauge
labor market health. At the same time, much of the economic
literature shows that wages do not reveal much about where
inflation is headed in the short term, and Monday's paper is no
exception.
"The weak forecasting power of wages for prices suggests
that unexpectedly high or low inflation could occur regardless
of the recent behavior of wages," wrote Rhys Bidder, an
economist at the San Francisco Fed.
In fact, economic models that do not include wages generally
do a better job of predicting inflation than those that do.
Higher wages can feed into higher inflation if people with
more money in their pockets are willing to spend more on the
same things they have always bought. But higher wages might just
as well simply cut into corporate profits and mean little for
inflation, Bidder wrote.
"One should not infer too much from recent wage data
regarding the future path of inflation," he wrote.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrew Hay)