April 9 Prospects may be dim for American
workers looking for wage gains in the years ahead, according to
Cleveland Federal Reserve research that finds that gains partly
hinge on U.S. productivity and labor's share of income, both of
which have been dropping.
Economists at the Cleveland Fed conclude that these
longer-term changes in the U.S. economy, which have picked up
over the last decade, played a role in the slow real wage growth
since the 2007-2009 recession. (bit.ly/1Dp2Sv1)
In a puzzle for Fed policymakers looking to raise interest
rates this year, average real U.S. earnings rose only 1.2
percent in 2014 even while unemployment fell sharply and while
the economy added more than 3 million jobs. Fed Chair Janet
Yellen has said policymakers are watching wages and other
factors as they decide when to tighten monetary policy.
The Cleveland Fed economists expect wages to tick higher in
the short term, but any gains may be short-lived. Labor
productivity has been declining for a decade, and for even
longer, workers have been earning less overall income relative
to the owners of capital.
"In the longer run, whether average real wage growth remains
lower than in the past will depend on whether trend productivity
growth continues to be low and whether other fundamental
economic forces cause further declines in the labor share of
income," Filippo Occhino and Timothy Stehulak wrote in the paper
published on Thursday.
Non-farm productivity growth has averaged about 1.5 percent
since 2004, and only 0.85 percent since 2010.
Meanwhile, labor's share of income has eased since the
1960s. But since 2000, it has receded five times faster due in
part to technology and globalization, cutting about 0.4
percentage points from average annual real wage growth, the
Cleveland Fed economists said.
Their findings could boost the arguments of those, such as
former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, who warn that the
U.S. economy risks entering a "secular stagnation" of lower
longer-term growth, productivity and interest rates.
In an interview, Occhino said it was unlikely that such
stagnation would take hold in the United States. "These are not
necessarily trends that will continue indefinitely," he said,
acknowledging that a "strong pickup" in productivity was
unlikely.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)