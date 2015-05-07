(Adds details, background, link to regulation relief bill
story)
By Michael Flaherty
WASHINGTON May 7 Two U.S. senators introduced a
bill on Thursday that aims to provide each Federal Reserve
governor with staffers instead of sharing them as is now the
case, in a move aimed at promoting more independence inside the
Fed's board.
The bipartisan bill, introduced by Senators David Vitter and
Elizabeth Warren, would also require a publicly recorded vote by
the Fed board on the resolution of any enforcement action that
includes $1 million or more in payments.
The proposed legislation comes as the Senate Banking
Committee prepares to hash out a larger bill that aims to bring
regulatory relief across the financial industry and to increase
transparency of financial regulators.
The teamwork of Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, and
Vitter, a Louisiana Republican, shows that members of the
committee are working together on financial regulation reform
even amid partisan tensions elsewhere.
Chairman Richard Shelby wants one comprehensive regulation
relief bill, but the committee's top Democrat, Sherrod Brown of
Ohio, is resisting, according to people familiar with the
matter, preferring a more targeted approach. (To read more about
this click on )
Shelby has scheduled a mark-up on May 14, and is expected to
publicly release a draft of the bill soon.
Whether Vitter and Warren's proposals are part of that bill
is not yet clear.
Warren has spoken out about the Fed's staff dependence and
its enforcement action policies before.
She and Vitter have also criticized the Fed's emergency
lending practices, saying those policies favor too-big-to-fail
banks. They said on Thursday they are working on legislation to
address this issue as well.
The Federal Reserve board comprises seven members, including
the chairman. They are appointed by the president and confirmed
by the Senate.
The Fed board members share the central bank's staff, unlike
other regulatory agencies like the Securities and Exchange
Commission, where each commissioner has independent staffers
reporting to him or her. Warren and Vitter say the policy makes
the board too beholden to the chairman and staff directors.
The Vitter-Warren bill also requires a public vote by the
Fed board on enforcement decisions above $1 million to ensure
that the board review the matters - an effort to boost
accountability for actions that critics maintain commonly let
banks off with a slap on the wrist.
Currently, the board is not required to vote on whether to
enter a settlement or resolve enforcement actions, Vitter and
Warren said in a press release.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Christian Plumb)