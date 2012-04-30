* Policymakers are too focused on housing, Warsh says

By Ann Saphir

LOS ANGELES, April 30 The U.S. Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates sooner than it currently expects if economic growth picks up or inflation rises, a former top Fed policymaker suggested on Monday.

The U.S. central bank last week kept its policy on hold, reiterating its expectation that it will need to keep rates near zero through late 2014 to support a weak recovery.

The forecasts that underlie that projection "suggest an economy that continues to grow at a very moderate level over the forecast period, and inflation that stays more or less at core," Kevin Warsh, a Fed governor until March of last year, said at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles.

"If any of those projections turn out to be faulty, policy will have to respond," he said.

The U.S. economy will grow at a rate of about 2.8 percent to 3.2 percent next year and 3.3 percent to 4 percent in 2014, Fed officials forecast last week, while inflation will stay at or below the Fed's 2 percent target.

Warsh left the Fed last March, several months after publicly questioning the effectiveness of Chairman Ben Bernanke's second round of so-called quantitative easing. He is now a visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

Warsh said Fed policy will also depend on what Congress and the administration do after the November elections.

If lawmakers tackle the U.S. debt problem, that "would give the central bank an ability to say, 'we don't have to do this by ourselves, help is on the way from the rest of Washington.'"

If on the other hand lawmakers continue to deadlock on policy, with Republicans balking at tax increases and Democrats at paring Medicare and other sources of government spending, "It is going to be difficult to know when policymakers are going to raise rates if they are the only ones who have skin in the game."

Warsh, who spoke on a panel that also included Pimco Co-Chief Investment Officer Mohammed El-Erian, Citigroup Chief Economist Willem Buiter and CME Group Inc Executive Chairman Terrence Duffy, reiterated his concern that policymakers are too focused on housing.

The collapse of the housing sector has been fingered as both the cause of the Great Recession and a reason for the sluggishness of the current recovery.

"We have been trying to solve the housing crisis as if it were the economic crisis," Warsh said, as a chart showing the rise in foreclosures filled the two giant screens at the front of the room that held an audience of several hundred. "Our sorry preoccupation with that chart has made it impossible for the housing markets to clear."

Panelists gave grim reads on the state of the European economy, with Citigroup's Buiter saying that coming austerity programs will necessarily slow Europe's economy further.

Warsh urged policymakers in both the United States and Europe to focus more on growth.

"We have in some sense had two buttons in front of us, growth and stability, and we keep hitting the stability button," he said. "We are far from the depth of the financial crisis, yet the world's policymakers are prioritizing stability over growth." (Reporting by Ann Saphir, editing by Chizu Nomiyama and M.D. Golan)