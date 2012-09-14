Sept 14 When the Federal Reserve's policymakers
meet in Washington to decide how best to steer the world's
largest economy, they bring to the table very different levels
of personal wealth.
Financial disclosures released on Friday reveal a wide
wealth disparity among the 12 presidents of the Fed's regional
banks, from tens of thousands of dollars in personal assets to
tens of millions.
The wealthiest of the presidents, Richard Fisher of the
Dallas Federal Reserve, who in the past managed a hedge fund,
had at least $24.7 million in assets last year. New York Fed
President William Dudley, a former partner at Goldman Sachs, had
at least $7.6 million.
On the other end of the spectrum, Jeffrey Lacker of the
Richmond Fed, Esther George of Kansas City and John Williams of
San Francisco each disclosed personal assets of no more than
$102,000.
The figures exclude the assets of spouses and children and
my exclude housing. The disclosures are required by all central
bank policymakers.
To avoid a conflict of interest, Dudley was required to
divest between $50,000 and $250,000 in General Electric
stock last year, the New York Fed disclosure showed. GE had
participated in a liquidity facility set up by the central bank.
Only five regional Fed presidents vote in any given year on
U.S. monetary policy; as head of the New York bank, Dudley
always has a vote, while the four other votes rotate annually
among the others. The seven Fed governors in Washington have
permanent votes.
On Thursday, the central bank plunged deeper into uncharted
policy territory when it unveiled a third round of large-scale
asset purchases in an effort to boost economic growth and to get
Americans back to work.