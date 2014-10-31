(Adds Dudley as witness, details on subpoenas)

By Jonathan Spicer

NEW YORK Oct 31 A U.S. Senate subcommittee hearing is set for Nov. 21 to investigate whether the Fed's relationship with the banks it regulates is too cozy, following the release of secretly recorded conversations between the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and Goldman Sachs officials.

New York Fed President William Dudley, one of the most powerful U.S. central bankers, is set to testify before the subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Consumer Protection, according to a Senate aide. Other witnesses were not yet confirmed.

Portions of the recordings, revealed in radio and press reports last month, depicted a team of New York Fed regulators apparently shy about pushing Goldman Sachs Group Inc for answers on a transaction with Banco Santander and for changes to a conflict-of-interest policy.

"The recent media reports are troubling because they raise new questions about regulators being captured by the financial institutions they regulate," Tim Johnson, chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, said in a statement on Friday that set the date for the hearing.

The subcommittee could also call for testimony from Carmen Segarra, the former New York Fed examiner who made the tapes in 2011-2012. Segarra later sued the Fed, claiming that she was fired for refusing to change certain findings about Goldman; the case was dismissed last April.

The subcommittee could also call on Segarra's then-supervisor, Michael Silva, or Daniel Tarullo, the Fed governor who heads up bank supervision.

The New York Fed made a last-ditch effort to keep the tapes under wraps, including sending a cease and desist order, but it failed to convince a judge, and Segarra's lawyer that they should be considered confidential under Fed rules.

There are reportedly 46 hours worth of recorded conversations, mostly among New York Fed examiners. It was unclear whether senators would attempt to subpoena the tapes, which would require either agreement of the chair and a ranking member of the full committee, or a majority vote.

Americans "deserve regulators who will fight each day on their behalf, rather than cozy up to the very industry that they are meant to police," Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, who chairs the subcommittee and was among the first lawmakers to call for hearings last month, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Leslie Adler)