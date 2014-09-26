* Former New York Fed bank examiner recorded conversations
* Warren calls for hearings on coziness of relationship
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Sept 26 An influential U.S.
senator wants to hold hearings into "disturbing" issues raised
by secretly taped conversations between Federal Reserve
supervisors and officials at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, a
bank the Fed was tasked with policing.
Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat on the Senate Banking
Committee, on Friday called for hearings after portions of the
recordings from 2011 and 2012 were made public. Fellow Democrat
Sherrod Brown, also a committee member, called for a "full and
thorough investigation" into the allegations they raised.
Carmen Segarra, a former New York Fed bank examiner who
brought a wrongful termination lawsuit against her former
employer, recorded the conversations and provided them to the
investigative news outlet ProPublica and the public radio show
"This American Life" to illustrate what she saw as an
inappropriately close relationship between regulator and bank.
The tapes appear to show an unwillingness among some Fed
supervisors to both demand specific information from Goldman
about a transaction with Banco Santander and to strongly
criticize what Segarra concluded was the lack of an appropriate
conflict-of-interest policy at Goldman.
Political interest in the recordings could feed suspicion
among Americans that little has changed on Wall Street since
bank regulators failed to identify and stop the risk-taking that
led to the 2007-2009 financial crisis and deep U.S. recession.
"When regulators care more about protecting big banks from
accountability than they do about protecting the American people
from risky and illegal behavior on Wall Street, it threatens our
whole economy," Warren said in an emailed statement. "Congress
must hold oversight hearings on the disturbing issues raised by
today's whistleblower report when it returns in November."
Brown, in an email, said: "For too long, too many financial
regulators have been too cozy towards the very industry that
they are meant to police."
Segarra was fired after nearly seven months at the New York
Fed as a so-called embedded supervisor at Goldman. She later
sued the branch of the U.S. central bank for $7 million but the
suit was dismissed in April for failing to state a claim that
merited whistleblower protection, a decision she is appealing.
"The New York Fed categorically rejects the allegations
being made about the integrity of its supervision of financial
institutions," it said in a statement on its website.
Asked about the possibility of hearings, both the New York
Fed and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
Segarra stands by her allegations against the Fed, said
Linda Stengle, her lawyer. "The audio on the tapes speaks for
itself. Regardless of whether our case proceeds on appeal, we
are gratified that Carmen is vindicated by the recorded words of
employees of Goldman Sachs and the New York Fed," she said.
Segarra filed the wrongful termination suit in October,
claiming she was fired after refusing to alter a critical
examination of Goldman's legal and compliance units. In claims
she repeated in Friday's media reports, she said superiors were
too deferential to the bank and they pressured her to back down.
Some 46 hours of meetings and conversations were recorded,
according to ProPublica.
In one conversation said to be among Fed examiners following
a meeting with Goldman officials, one participant appeared
concerned about pushing the bank too hard for details on the
Santander deal.
"I think we don't want to discourage Goldman from disclosing
these types of things in the future, and therefore maybe you
know some comment that says don't mistake our inquisitiveness,
and our desire to understand more about the marketplace in
general, as a criticism of you as a firm necessarily," the
unidentified examiner told his colleagues, according to a
transcript provided by This American Life.
