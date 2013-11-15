BRIEF-Avantium prices IPO at 11 Euros per share
* announces the price per offer share of 11 Euros in relation to, its planned initial public offering
WASHINGTON Nov 15 The White House on Friday expressed confidence in President Barack Obama's choice to lead the Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen, and called on the Senate not to hold up her confirmation.
"We're very confident that Janet Yellen is absolutely the right candidate for the job," White House spokesman Jay Carney said at a briefing. "Her hearing yesterday we felt went very well."
Carney urged lawmakers not block any of the president's nominees.
BEIJING, March 6 China will take further steps to support private investment, an official from the state planner said on Monday, as the country looks to maintain strong economic growth while undergoing structural reforms.
TOKYO, March 6 The dollar slipped in Asian trading on Monday, as investors locked in gains after its rise last week on growing expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike later this month.