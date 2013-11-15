WASHINGTON Nov 15 The White House on Friday expressed confidence in President Barack Obama's choice to lead the Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen, and called on the Senate not to hold up her confirmation.

"We're very confident that Janet Yellen is absolutely the right candidate for the job," White House spokesman Jay Carney said at a briefing. "Her hearing yesterday we felt went very well."

Carney urged lawmakers not block any of the president's nominees.