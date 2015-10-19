SAN FRANCISCO Oct 19 The U.S. economy has good
momentum, and despite strong headwinds from overseas that are
holding down inflation, the Federal Reserve should start raising
interest rates in the "near future," a top Fed official said on
Monday.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams, in an interview
on Bloomberg TV, declined to say when exactly he would like to
see the Fed begin to normalize policy. He repeated his mantra
that decisions will depend on the economic data, and that rate
rises, once they are begun, should follow a gradual path.
The decision on timing, he said, is a "close call," with
good arguments on both sides.
The Fed meets next Tuesday and Wednesday, and again in
mid-December, to discuss the possibility of a rate hike.
Williams is a voter on the Fed's policy-setting panel through
the end of the year.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)