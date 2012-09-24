SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 24 The U.S. Federal Reserve
figures that $40 billion in monthly purchases of mortgage-backed
securities is the most it can buy without disrupting the market,
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said
on Monday.
Any more, he said, and market functioning could be disrupted
because the Fed would dominate the purchases of new securities;
any less, he said, would have less than maximum impact.
The U.S. central bank this month said it would keep up its
purchases of housing-backed assets until the labor market
improves substantially, and would do even more if that standard
is not met.
The Fed is also buying Treasuries in its Operation Twist
program, in which the Fed buys long-term Treasuries and sells a
like amount of short-term Treasuries. "Twist" will expire at the
end of the year.
Saying he doubts there will be "ongoing sustained and
measurable improvement in a broad set of labor market
conditions" by the end of the year, Williams said the Fed will
revisit its decision on the level of its monthly asset purchases
at that time.
Judging improvement in the job market will require a look at
the unemployment rate as well as jobs gains and overall GDP
growth, he said.