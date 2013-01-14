BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. Jan 14 The Federal Reserve, which eased monetary policy last year by launching a new asset-purchase program, has calibrated monetary policy appropriately, a top Federal Reserve official said on Monday.
"We are facing difficult situations -- I wish growth was faster, I wish unemployment would come down faster as well -- but I think we've got the policy position right," John Williams, president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, told reporters on the sidelines of a technology-focused conference here. "I think it's appropriate, right where it is."
Williams cited both the Fed's open-ended bond-buying program -- now at $85 billion a month -- and its decision last month to tie its low-rate policy to specific economic conditions.
He said he expects the U.S. unemployment rate to fall to 6.5 percent -- the threshold at which the Fed will revisit its low-rate policy, as long as the inflation outlook does not hit 2.5 percent before then -- in the second half of 2015.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.