May 30 San Francisco Federal Reserve President
John Williams on Friday said the U.S. central bank's key policy
interest rate could be as high as 2.5 percent by the end of 2016
and he expects the Fed to start raising rates next year.
In an interview on CNBC, Williams also said he expects U.S.
economic growth to see a "pretty good snap back" in the second
quarter and through the rest of 2014 after the first quarter's
contraction, although U.S. trend growth is likely to continue to
be subdued.
On U.S. unemployment, Williams said he expects the jobless
rate, now at 6.3 percent, to fall through the year, ending 2014
at around 6 percent and falling to about 5.5 percent by the end
of 2015.
