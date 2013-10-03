BRIEF-CMS Energy files for potential mixed shelf
* Cms Energy Corp files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lqVeuk) Further company coverage:
SAN DIEGO Oct 3 Courting a default on U.S. debt obligations by not raising the nation's borrowing limit has created a "very frightening" situation which could do dramatic harm to the economy, a senior Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.
"The risks around the debt ceiling are enormous," said San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams.
"Actually risking the U.S. Treasury market, and the global trust in the U.S. Treasury market, is very frightening, and I hope very sincerely we don't get to that point," he told an audience after delivering a speech here.
LONDON, March 1 Prime Minister Theresa May wants to see legislation giving her the right to trigger talks for Britain to leave the European Union approved by parliament's upper house without any changes, her spokesman said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, March 1 The world's largest hedge fund manager, Bridgewater Associates, is once again changing its leadership structure, according to a note posted on LinkedIn Wednesday.