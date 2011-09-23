ZURICH, Sept 23 Unconventional monetary policy
tools like large-scale bond purchases can effectively lower
long-term borrowing costs, but the effect on the real economy
is less clear, a top Federal Reserve official said on Friday.
"Specifically, does lowering Treasury yields through
large-scale asset purchases have the same effect on the economy
as an equivalent movement in the federal funds rate?" said John
William, president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank,
in remarks prepared for delivery to the Swiss National Bank
Research Conference. "To what extent is it the size or the
composition of the central bank's balance sheet that matters?"
The answers to those questions require further study, he
said, without tipping his hat as to his view on the subject.
The question of the effectiveness of unconventional
monetary policy tools is critical to the U.S. central bank,
which has increasingly relied on such tools to try to kickstart
a recovery from the worst recession in decades.
After cutting short-term interest rates to near zero in
December 2008, the Fed turned to large-scale asset purchases,
buying a total of $2.3 trillion in long-term securities through
June of this year. Those programs, along with the Fed's pledge
to keep rates low for an extended period, were effective in
reducing both short-term and long-term borrowing costs,
Williams said.
But the exact effect on the economy is less clear, he
said.
Dogged by a persistently high unemployment rate that stood
in August at 9.1 percent, the Fed last month said the economy
was so weak it was likely to need the support offered by
near-zero short-term rates until at least mid-2013.
This week the Fed went a step further, embarking on a new
$400 billion program to weight its $2.85 trillion balance sheet
more heavily toward longer-term securities. For more, see
Williams, who is not a voter this year on the Fed's
policy-setting panel, did not say whether he supported the
move.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Writing by Ann Saphir in
Chicago; Editing by Leslie Adler)