* Williams: meeting helps balance frequent banker, CEO
meetings
* Fed Up coalition has also met with Yellen, George,
Rosengren
By Ann Saphir
SAN FRANCISCO, July 16 San Francisco Fed
President John Williams has promised more transparency after a
rare meeting with a coalition of community and labor groups
which also urged the U.S. central banker to keep interest rates
low.
Williams largely dismissed their call to hold off on
interest-rate hikes, repeating his mantra that monetary policy
will depend on economic data. But he said the meeting earlier
this week pushed him to "think a little more proactively" about
how the Fed recruits and promotes top management.
"I want the Fed to be more transparent," Williams said in an
interview. "We've learned along the way that this process of
selecting presidents and other aspects of the Fed are not that
clear to the public. We should make it more open."
While the San Francisco Fed is not searching for a president
or first vice-president, "we want to make sure not only are we
doing it right, but also in the future maybe to move the ball
forward even further," he said.
He noted that the Minneapolis Fed's openness about its
ongoing presidential search is one example to learn from.
The Fed's perceived opaqueness has drawn increasing fire in
recent months, with Fed Chair Janet Yellen in testimony this
week standing her ground against Congressional efforts to
subject the Fed to more oversight. Regional Fed
banks' executive searches are also under scrutiny for apparent
insularity.
Williams said the meeting also reminded him that despite
strengthening overall economic growth, there are "a significant
number of people who are left behind and struggling."
One example is Ebony Isler, who ran a hairdressing business
until recession-hit clients could not afford her services.
Now, as a part-time cashier at the San Francisco Giants'
downtown ballpark, she relies on high-interest loans to bridge
her paydays.
"I can't find a job that pays me enough to be
self-sufficient," Isler said in an interview after she and a
dozen other members of the non-profit group Fed Up met with
Williams on Monday.
The group, which first grabbed national attention last
summer when it crashed the Kansas City Fed's annual central
bankers' meeting in Jackson Hole Wyoming, presented Williams a
report arguing that as long as inflation and wage growth remains
dull, the Fed should keep rates near zero. (bit.ly/1JdXQAe)
Williams regularly meets with bankers and chief executives.
Meeting with activists, he said, "helps you to think
concretely about why are people out of the labor force, what are
the problems they are facing."
The group has also sat down with Yellen, Kansas City Fed
President Esther George and Boston Fed chief Eric Rosengren.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Richard Chang)