By Ann Saphir
| ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 28
long-term borrowing costs in recent weeks suggests that the
Federal Reserve's policy of keeping rates low for so long may
have led to some excessive risk-taking in financial markets, a
top Fed official said on Friday.
Rates rose after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last week
the U.S. central bank could start trimming its massive
bond-buying program later this year. The increase in rates was
partly due to markets adjusting to the idea that the Fed will
eventually end a long period of low rates, San Francisco Federal
Reserve Bank President John Williams told reporters after a
speech here.
"But some of it might indicate that there was a building
amount of froth in certain segments" of financial markets, he
said. "It's healthy to get some froth out of the market."
Williams also said he had backed off from his earlier view
that the Fed should start cutting back on QE3 this summer in
part because inflation has been lower than he expected.
"With every passing month, that adds a little bit to my
angst around, is this really transitory," he said of inflation
data. "If inflation is lower, that would argue for a little bit
more of monetary accommodation, all else equal."
If inflation continues to stay well below the 2-percent
target, he said, the Fed may need to increase, not reduce
stimulus.
Williams had said as recently as last month that the Fed
could reduce its bond-buying program by summer and end it before
the end of 2013.