Global watchdog asks banks to speak up over global rules
LONDON, April 6 Banks should speak up about the benefits of international financial standards if they want to maintain a level playing field, a global regulatory official said on Thursday.
SALT LAKE CITY Oct 1 U.S. monetary policy is no less powerful than it used to be, but it works in different ways than it used to because global economies are much more interdependent, a top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.
"Monetary policy is still powerful. It's powerful in different ways. It's working mostly through capital markets domestically, and it is working internationally in powerful ways through the impact of the exchange rate," San Francisco Fed President John Williams said after giving a speech here. This is also one of the reasons the Fed has been talking more about foreign developments, he said.
As the Fed assesses the timing for its first rate hike, it will be watching for any "obvious signs" that risks related to slowing global growth have gotten worse, he said. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, April 6 New applications for U.S. unemployment benefits recorded their biggest drop in nearly two years last week, pointing to a further tightening in the labor market.
NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hit a one-month low in line with Treasury yields, which fell on concerns about the Trump administration's ability to implement tax cuts and on safehaven bids due to weakening stock prices, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.