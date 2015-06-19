SAN FRANCISCO, June 19 The possibility that Greece's mounting debt woes could disrupt world financial markets and impact the U.S. economy has been a big topic of discussion at the Federal Reserve, a top Fed official said on Friday.

Though the baseline forecast is that even a Greek exit from the euro zone would not have a large spillover effect on the U.S. economy, there are concerns about the "tail risk," San Francisco Fed President John Williams said.