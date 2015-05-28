SINGAPORE May 28 San Francisco Fed President
John Williams said on Thursday he expects above-trend economic
growth in the United States for the rest of the year after a
weak first quarter.
Williams told reporters in Singapore that the weak economic
growth in the first quarter was an "anomaly" affected by factors
such as the weather.
The U.S. economy should grow about 2 percent and
unemployment should drift down below 5 percent this year,
Williams said, but cautioned that more economic data needs to be
collected before a decision on interst rates is made.
Williams is a voter this year on the Fed's policy panel and
his views are seen as closely aligned with Chair Janet Yellen.
He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a symposium
on Asian banking and finance co-hosted by the Monetary Authority
of Singapore and the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.
He said earlier in the day that the central bank is likely
to start raising interest rates later this year, and will move
them to more normal levels over the next few years.
(Reporting by Kitano Mayasuki and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kim
Coghill)