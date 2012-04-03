SAN DIEGO, April 3 The U.S. Federal Reserve will
need to begin raising rates well before unemployment falls to
its long-term "natural" rate of 5.5 percent, but will look at a
much broader range of economic data before making its decision,
a top Fed official said on Tuesday.
At the time the Fed will need to exit its current policy of
near-zero interest rates, the unemployment rate will be around 7
percent, San Francisco Fed President John Williams told
reporters after a speech at the University of San Diego School
of Business Administration. That's likely to happen at the end
of 2014, he said.
But that doesn't mean he views a drop to 7 percent as a
trigger for raising rates, he said. That view differentiates him
from fellow policy dove Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, who
has argued that the Fed should commit to keeping interest rates
low until unemployment falls to below 7 percent, unless
inflation threatens to rise above 3 percent.
"It's not just the unemployment rate, I'm looking at
everything," Williams said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)