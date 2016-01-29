JGBs firm on cue from U.S. Treasury yields
TOKYO, April 17 Japanese government bonds firmed on Monday, with superlong yields touching multi-month lows as JGBs took cue from falling U.S. Treasury yields in the wake of their lacklustre economic data.
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 29 U.S. house prices are hovering at, or a bit above, a "normal" level, a top Federal Reserve official said on Friday, and further increases could be worrisome.
"The prices are now more or less treading water, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said, adding that housing construction is still lagging. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dent optimism on U.S. economy