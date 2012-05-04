DANA POINT, Calif. May 4 Boosting inflation
purposefully to prod people into spending more would hurt the
economy much more than it would help, San Francisco Federal
Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Friday.
The positive effects of such an effort "would be modest,"
Williams said after a speech to the California Bankers
Association. "The potential costs would be quite significant."
Nobel-Prize winning economist Paul Krugman has advocated
pushing inflation up in order to boost the recovery. The Fed
targets a 2 percent annual rate of inflation.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)