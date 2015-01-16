* Williams sees inflation returning to 2 percent in medium
term
* Says keeping close eye on global economy
* U.S. economy in 'good place,' momentum intact
(Adds comments, background)
By Ann Saphir
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 16 The Federal Reserve is
still on track for a potential mid-year interest-rate increase,
a top Fed official said on Friday, citing strong U.S. economic
momentum despite weakness abroad.
"I think that sometime around the middle of the year we are
going to be closer to a decision, at least I would think we
would be closer to it being an appropriate timing to raise
rates," San Francisco Fed President John Williams said at a
meeting of the Bay Area Economic Institute.
Williams said he expects U.S. gross domestic product growth
of about 2.5 to 3 percent to push unemployment down to a
'normal' 5.2 percent by the end of 2015 or early 2016, and for
inflation to eventually turn back up toward 2 percent.
The drop in oil prices , he said, will
encourage consumer spending and boost growth, and though lower
energy prices and weakness abroad are pushing down on U.S.
inflation now, the longer-term outlook is for a return to normal
price increases.
Williams is a voter this year on the Fed's policy-setting
panel and is seen as a centrist with views in line with those of
Fed Chair Janet Yellen.
The Fed, the U.S. central bank, is expected to raise rates
this year but a plunge in oil prices that has worsened
dangerously low inflation in Europe, and stubbornly weak growth
in much of the world, have raised questions about that
prognosis.
To Williams, given the momentum in the U.S. domestic
economy, a rate rise in the world's biggest economy is in the
cards for 2015, but the real drama in central banking will be
played out internationally. While the U.S. economy is in a "good
place" it is "imperative" that the Europeans find a way to
stimulate the euro zone economies, he said.
"It's going to be a very interesting year in terms of global
events, so I'm going to watch the data, and decisions will be
based on what actually happens, not just on what our forecasts
are," Williams said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish)