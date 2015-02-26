SAN FRANCISCO Feb 26 The Federal Reserve will
probably start raising rates "sometime this summer, or this
fall" if the economic data come in as expected, a top Fed
official said on Thursday.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams, in an interview
on Fox Business Network, said he expects the United States to
reach full employment by the end of this year and inflation to
reach 2 percent by the end of next year.
The Fed will need to start raising rates before employment
and inflation get back to normal, he said.
"If the data come out in the way I expect then I think that
first step could be some time this summer or this fall,"
Williams said of a Fed rate rise.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)