SAN FRANCISCO Feb 26 The Federal Reserve will
probably start raising interest rates "sometime this summer, or
this fall" as inflation bottoms out and begins to recover, a top
Fed official said on Thursday.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams, in an interview
on Fox Business Network, said he expects the United States to
reach full employment by the end of this year and inflation to
rise in the latter half of 2015, reaching 2 percent by the end
of next year.
The Fed will need to start removing some of its
extraordinary monetary accommodation before employment and
inflation get back to normal, he said. The U.S. central bank has
kept short-term interest rates near zero since December 2008 and
maintains a massive balance sheet that is also pushing down on
longer-term borrowing costs.
"If the data come out in the way I expect then I think that
first step could be some time this summer or this fall,"
Williams said of a Fed rate rise.
Williams, a centrist whose views are seen as in line with
those of Fed Chair Janet Yellen, spoke just hours after the U.S.
government reported the first decline in consumer inflation
since 2009. That fall, driven by a drop in oil prices, was
expected, Williams said on Thursday. Underlying inflation, he
said, is somewhat stable, and with the surge in jobs wages
should also begin to rise.
When Fed policymakers meet next month, many analysts expect
them to remove a vow to be "patient" when raising rates so as to
open the door to a possible rate hike in June or later. Williams
did not address that possibility directly, but said he prefers
to move away from overt promises about the future path of rates.
"We have to get out of being so explicit with our forward
guidance," he said.
