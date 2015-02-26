(Adds context, comments)

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 26 The Federal Reserve will probably start raising interest rates "sometime this summer, or this fall" as inflation bottoms out and begins to recover, a top Fed official said on Thursday.

San Francisco Fed President John Williams, in an interview on Fox Business Network, said he expects the United States to reach full employment by the end of this year and inflation to rise in the latter half of 2015, reaching 2 percent by the end of next year.

The Fed will need to start removing some of its extraordinary monetary accommodation before employment and inflation get back to normal, he said. The U.S. central bank has kept short-term interest rates near zero since December 2008 and maintains a massive balance sheet that is also pushing down on longer-term borrowing costs.

"If the data come out in the way I expect then I think that first step could be some time this summer or this fall," Williams said of a Fed rate rise.

Williams, a centrist whose views are seen as in line with those of Fed Chair Janet Yellen, spoke just hours after the U.S. government reported the first decline in consumer inflation since 2009. That fall, driven by a drop in oil prices, was expected, Williams said on Thursday. Underlying inflation, he said, is somewhat stable, and with the surge in jobs wages should also begin to rise.

When Fed policymakers meet next month, many analysts expect them to remove a vow to be "patient" when raising rates so as to open the door to a possible rate hike in June or later. Williams did not address that possibility directly, but said he prefers to move away from overt promises about the future path of rates.

"We have to get out of being so explicit with our forward guidance," he said. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)