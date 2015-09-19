ARMONK, NY A U.S. interest rate hike will likely
be appropriate this year given the Federal Reserve's decision
last week to stand pat was a "close call," a top Fed policymaker
said on Saturday.
John Williams, a centrist and president of the San Francisco
Fed, said the arguments for and against beginning to tighten
U.S. monetary policy are about balanced now that the economy is
on solid footing, giving him confidence in continued economic
and labor market growth.
In a speech that suggested he is almost ready to pull the
trigger on a rate hike, Williams also acknowledged the risks
from a slowdown in China and global downward pressure on
inflation.
But he said the United States should reach full employment
"in the near future" and inflation, while still too low for
comfort, should gradually move back to a 2-percent goal.
"Given the progress we've made and continue to make on our
goals, I view the next appropriate step as gradually raising
interest rates, most likely starting sometime later this year,"
he said in prepared remarks to a conference on China-U.S.
financial system.
The Fed's decision on Thursday to leave rates near zero "was
a close call in my mind, in part reflecting the conflicting
signals we're getting," he said. "The U.S. economy continues to
strengthen while global developments pose downside risks to
fully achieving our goals."
On Thursday, the Fed cited risks from abroad and downward
pressure on U.S. inflation from a high dollar and low
commodities as reasons to stand pat.
Williams, a voter this year on policy who supported
Thursday's decision, is a close ally of Fed Chair Janet Yellen
and is seen as aligned with the central bank's core
decision-makers. Like others who aimed to raise rates this
month, he was discouraged by signs of weakness China that
prompted a global and volatile market selloff in August and
September.
However, Williams said the China situation is not "dire."
Global developments "definitely present significant
challenges and risks, but overall I am quite positive about the
outlook for the U.S. economy," he said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Diane Craft)