By Jonathan Spicer
ARMONK, NY An interest rate hike will likely be
appropriate this year given the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision
last week to stand pat was a "close call," a top Fed policymaker
said on Saturday.
John Williams, a centrist and president of the San Francisco
Fed, said the arguments for and against beginning to tighten
U.S. monetary policy are about balanced now that the economy is
on solid footing, giving him confidence in continued economic
and labor market growth.
Williams, the first U.S. policymaker to speak publicly since
the Fed's much-anticipated decision on Thursday, suggested he is
almost ready to pull the trigger on a rate hike.
He acknowledged the risks from a slowdown in China and
global downward pressure on inflation, noting a rate rise in
2015 is not guaranteed. But he said full U.S. employment should
be achieved "in the near future" and inflation, while still too
low for comfort, should gradually move back to a 2-percent goal.
"Given the progress we've made and continue to make on our
goals, I view the next appropriate step as gradually raising
interest rates, most likely starting sometime later this year,"
he said at a weekend conference on the China-U.S. financial
system.
The Fed's decision to leave rates near zero "was a close
call in my mind, in part reflecting the conflicting signals
we're getting," he said. "The U.S. economy continues to
strengthen while global developments pose downside risks to
fully achieving our goals."
On Thursday, the Fed cited risks from abroad and downward
pressure on U.S. inflation from a high dollar and low
commodities as reasons to stand pat.
Investors reacted to the cautious tone by pushing bets of a
rate hike into 2016, with a Fed meeting in January given a near
50 percent probability, according to futures markets.
Policy-setting meetings are also scheduled for October and
December.
Williams, a voter this year on policy who supported
Thursday's decision, is a close ally of Fed Chair Janet Yellen
and is seen as aligned with the central bank's core
decision-makers. Like other Fed officials who aimed to raise
rates this month, he decided to hold off after discouraging
signs of weakness in China that prompted a global and volatile
market selloff in August and September.
However, Williams said the China situation is not "dire."
Global developments "definitely present significant
challenges and risks, but overall I am quite positive about the
outlook for the U.S. economy," he said.
The Fed's key rate has been near zero since the depths of
the recession in late 2008.
