NEWARK, N.J. Oct 19 The Federal Reserve has not
done enough to make itself as diverse as it should be, San
Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on
Wednesday.
"If we don't attract and retain diverse employees, we are
missing out on a huge and growing part of the labor force,"
Williams said in remarks prepared for delivery at a conference
on diversity in the financial services industry at Rutgers
University. "Diverse perspectives often lead to better thinking
and better outcomes."
Among steps the San Francisco Fed has recently taken, he
said, is the creation of a new community advisory council that
will begin regular meetings next year. The group will "ensure
that we are hearing a wide range of voices and perspectives from
throughout our District," he said.
He made no remarks on the economic outlook or on monetary
policy.
