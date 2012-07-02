(Adds Williams, Taylor comments)

By Braden Reddall

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2 The U.S. Federal Reserve is prepared to pull back on its super-easy monetary policy when the time is right, keeping inflation under control as it has during the tepid recovery, a top Fed official said on Monday.

" Just as in any recovery, we are going to 'take away the punch bowl' once the party really gets going to slow the economy down and dampen inflationary pressures and keep inflation low," S an Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams tol d the Western Economic Association International in a talk that focused largely on why the Fed's unprecedented easy monetary policy so fa r has not led to inflation.

"Right now I think inflation risks are quite low," Williams said, citing downside risks in the United States and abroad.

Even if the economy begins to hum strongly again, he said, the U.S. central bank has the tools to keep inflationary pressures in hand.

"Orchestrating this perfect landing is always a challenge, and never goes exactly according to plan," he said. " W e at the Fed are committed, and we are prepared, to meet that challenge."

Williams ' talk immediately followed a critique of easy Fed policy from his former advisor, Stanford University professor John Taylor and the author of a widely used rule of thumb for monetary policy.

Taylor argued that the central bank has overestimated the slack in the economy, prompting it to push borrowing costs lower than it should. He also warned policymakers against taking an ad hoc approach to monetary policy, calling it a wolf in sheep's clothing and drawing a smile from Williams.

Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen, who was Williams' boss at the San Francisco Fed before her move two years ago to Washington, has argued that policy easing be used as insurance against downside economic risks.

EXIT?

Williams, often seen as a policy dove, votes on the Fed's policy-setting panel this year and has supported the Fed's near-zero interest-rate policy and its purchases of securities to boost the economy.

Banks, households and business are hoarding cash rather than lending, borrowing or spending it, he said, keeping inflationary pressures from building up.

Inflation has hovered near the Fed's 2 percent target for the last four years, even as the Fed has kept interest rates near zero and bought $2.3 trillion in securities to push down borrowing costs and boost the economy.

Some economists and even fellow Fed officials have worried that once the economy begins to improve, banks will start lending more actively, leading inevitably to inflation.

That will not happen, Williams said, because the Fed now pays interest on the excess reserves that banks have at the central bank, and by raising that rate, can trap money that might otherwise be lent out too rapidly.

The Fed could also reduce its holdings of long-term securities to remove accommodation, he said.

Williams' remarks about the Fed's possible exit strategy were a surprise, coming as they did at a time when many economists and traders are betting on renewed Fed easing to fight a slowing recovery.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans in an interview last week declined to talk much about the Fed's exit strategy, saying that doing so could give the impression the Fed was closer to tightening monetary policy than it is, given the weakness of the economy. (Reporting by Braden Raddell; writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)