COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, July 9 The U.S. Federal
Reserve is prepared to do more to bring down unemployment that
is far too high and to steer inflation back up to the central
bank's 2 percent target, a top Fed official said on Monday.
In remarks prepared for delivery to the joint convention of
the Idaho, Nevada, and Oregon Bankers Associations, San
Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams stopped
short of calling outright for a new round of bond purchases to
further lower borrowing costs already near historic lows.
But Williams set the table for further easing, saying the
Fed was missing its goal of fostering maximum employment and was
at the same time undershooting its inflation goal.
"If further action is called for, the most effective tool
would be additional purchases of longer-maturity securities,
including agency mortgage-backed securities," Williams said.
"We stand ready to do what is necessary to attain our goals
of maximum employment and price stability."
The Fed has kept U.S. benchmark short-term interest rates
near zero since December 2008 and has said it will keep them
there through at least late 2014. It has also bought $2.3
trillion in Treasuries and housing-backed bonds in two rounds of
so-called quantitative easing.
Last month it eased monetary policy by adding six months to
its Operation Twist program, a step Williams said would have
only a modest impact on the economy.
Wall Street economists increasingly see a third round of
quantitative easing as likely, especially after employers
created fewer jobs than expected in June and unemployment
registered 8.2 percent.
Williams, who said he now sees U.S. growth at less than 2
percent this year and just 2.25 percent next year, expects the
jobless rate to stay above 8 percent until the second half of
next year. That's well above the 6.25 percent that he estimates
represents maximum employment in the United States.
At the same time, Williams said he sees falling commodity
prices, a rising dollar, and subdued labor costs pushing
inflation down to 1.25 percent this year, before rising to 1.75
percent next year.
"We are falling short on both our employment and price
stability mandates, and I expect that we will make only very
limited progress toward these goals over the next year," he
said.
Williams says his forecast factors in federal budgetary belt
tightening, which will weigh on growth next year, and a
continued drag from uncertainty from U.S tax and spending
policies.
Europe is the most important "wild card" for U.S. growth, he
said, and a crisis that escalates there could severely damage
the U.S. economy.
"Strains in global financial markets raise the prospect that
economic growth and progress on employment will be even slower
than I anticipate," Williams said. "In these circumstances, it
is essential that we provide sufficient monetary accommodation
to keep our economy moving towards our employment and price
stability mandates."
