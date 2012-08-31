BRIEF-Rolls-Royce wins Trent 700 engines order from Hawaiian Airlines
* Rolls-Royce wins Trent 700 order from Hawaiian Airlines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Aug 31 Additional accommodation from the Federal Reserve would help boost the U.S. economic recovery and avoid a "stalling," a top central bank policymaker said on Friday.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams, on CNBC TV, said the Fed's two quantitative easing programs have had benefits and argued the Fed should be moving toward an "open-ended" QE3 in which the new program would not be limited by a dollar value.
* McDermott acquires newly built deepwater pipelay and construction vessel Amazon
* The Medicines Company announces FDA filing acceptance of new drug application for intravenous antibiotic carbavance(meropenem-vaborbactam)